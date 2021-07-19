NESN Logo Sign In

Christian Arroyo just can’t seem to catch a break this season.

The Red Sox utility player injured himself stretching for the ball at first base in Boston’s 9-1 loss to the New York Yankees on Sunday night and will hit the 10-day injured list for the third time this year.

Arroyo suffered a hamstring ailment, and manager Alex Cora seemed concerned after Sunday’s game.

“We’re gonna go ahead and put Christian on the IL,” Cora said before Monday’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays. “The corresponding move, we’ll announce it later on.”

The corresponding move was activating Danny Santana, who had been dealing with a quadriceps injury. He will bat eighth and play first base.

First pitch is set for 7:07 p.m. ET. You can catch all the action on NESN beginning at 6 p.m.