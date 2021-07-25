Alex Cora Reacts To Chris Sale’s Start; What’s Next For Red Sox Ace

NESN Logo Sign In

Boston Red Sox left-hander Chris Sale continues on his path back to the major leagues, and Sunday’s outing in Double-A Portland was another positive step in his recovery.

Sale went 3 2/3 innings in Portland while throwing 64 total pitches including 46 strikes. He allowed six hits and one earned run with nine strikeouts.

“He felt good,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora said on a video conference after Boston’s 5-4 comeback win against the New York Yankees. “Had some traffic on the bases, good day of work.”

Cora noted how Sale, as long as he feels fine following Sunday’s start, is expected to return to the mound in Triple-A Worcester. Cora anticipates that will be Saturday with the WooSox returning for a homestand Tuesday.

Sale recorded eight strikeouts in nine possible outs through the first three innings Sunday. He has now struck out 15 batters with one walk during his two Double-A starts.