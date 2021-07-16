NESN Logo Sign In

Before the All-Star Break, Alex Cora revealed what a potential starting rotation could look like after. He omitted Garrett Richards, which, naturally, led fans to believe Tanner Houck would be called up.

That was the case, as Houck was recalled to the Boston Red Sox on Thursday, but will be available to pitch out of the bullpen for the series against the New York Yankees.

Cora said prior to Boston’s series opener against the New York Yankees being postponed that Houck likely would start a game against the Toronto Blue Jays in next week’s series.

That appears to still be the case, as the manager revealed before Friday’s first pitch what the rotation could be after Eduardo Rodriguez takes the hill to open the now-three-game set.

Nathan Eovaldi will pitch Saturday with Martín Pérez toeing the rubber Sunday in the finale. Nick Pivetta, Garrett Richards and Houck will round out the series against Toronto in Buffalo.

So it appears, for now anyway, the Red Sox will toy with a six-man rotation. That very well could change depending on how Richards and Pérez perform.