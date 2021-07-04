Alex Cora Reveals When Christian Arroyo Will Return To Red Sox

NESN Logo Sign In

Christian Arroyo remains out of the lineup for the Boston Red Sox in their series finale against the Oakland Athletics.

But manager Alex Cora on Sunday revealed a timeline for his activation.

“He’s not playing today,” Cora told reporters pregame via Zoom. “Actually, everything went well yesterday, the plan is for him to travel to LA, live workout tomorrow when we get there, and see how he feels.”

And after that, as the Red Sox begin a three game series against the Los Angeles Angels?

“The plan is for him to join us tomorrow,” Cora said of Arroyo. “Be active tomorrow, that’s the plan.”

The utility infielder was placed on the injured list in late June following a collision on defense with teammate Kiké Hernández. He played a game with Triple-A Worcester on Saturday, and Boston’s medical staff apparently like how Arroyo’s bone bruise was progressing.

Due to some injures, the 26-year-old has appeared in just 41 games, batting for a .264 average, OBP of .264 and .756 slugging with 19 RBI.