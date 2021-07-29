Alex Cora Reveals Why Red Sox Optioned Tanner Houck To Triple-A

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox surprised many Thursday when they optioned Tanner Houck to Triple-A Worcester.

Houck was fresh off a seven-strikeout performance Wednesday in Boston’s 4-1 win in Game 2 of its doubleheader against the Toronto Blue Jays and has shined since being recalled earlier this month.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora explained the decision before Boston’s series finale against Toronto on Thursday night at Fenway Park.

“It’s about roster flexibility. Tanner’s gonna pitch in the doubleheader on Saturday in Toronto. We have an off-day on Monday, so for now it makes sense to go somewhere else,” Cora told reporters over Zoom. “As you guys know, he’s going to be a big part of what we’re trying to accomplish. He’s a big part of it already. It just happens that roster-wise, right now, and in the upcoming days, this is where we’re going.”

So don’t fret, Red Sox fans, Houck will be back in no time.

The Red Sox and Blue Jays are scheduled to play a doubleheader in Toronto on Aug. 7.