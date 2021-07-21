Alex Cora, Tim Hyers Praise ‘Fearless’ Red Sox Outfielder Jarren Duran

NESN Logo Sign In

Boston Red Sox outfield prospect Jarren Duran made his Major League Baseball debut Saturday against the New York Yankees.

By Monday, he’d been bumped up to second in the batting order, hitting his first career home run.

No moment is too big for the 24-year-old, as the Red Sox are learning.

“First of all, he’s fearless,” Boston hitting coach Tim Hyers on Tuesday said of Duran. “That’s the type of guy I like. He’s a guy who is going to give us competitive ABs. He obviously is going to take some lumps as being a young player, but he’s a guy who is fearless, aggressive and a guy who can spark our lineup. Definitely speed plays. A very good baserunner. He puts the ball in play to make things happen. You saw last night, he has sneaky pop. It’s a guy who can really help us out.”

It was Duran’s two-run homer that got the Red Sox going in a dominant win over the division rival Blue Jays.

General manager Brian O’Halloran also praised the recent call-up for his poise at the next level, in regards how he’s put the ball in play to help Boston.

Alex Cora shared the moment he knew Duran could contribute.