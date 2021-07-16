NESN Logo Sign In

The Yankees are in the midst of some COVID-19 troubles, and it potentially could impact the Red Sox.

Boston and New York’s opening game of a four-game set was postponed Thursday after three members of the Yankees tested positive for the virus. General manager Brian Cashman told reporters there were three other tests they were waiting for, as well.

Aaron Judge reportedly is one of the players to test positive, which could impact the Red Sox considering Judge was around Matt Barnes, Rafael Devers, Nathan Eovaldi, J.D. Martinez and Xander Bogaerts at Tuesday’s All-Star Game.

Boston’s five All-Stars now will undergo testing for COVID-19 while the Yankees await the remaining results.

While the status of the rest of the weekend series is unclear, manager Alex Cora is “worried” about his players who were present in Denver.

“I was a little worried, and obviously I’m worried now,” Cora told reporters after the postponement, per The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier. “Some of them are vaccinated and some of them are not. Just a matter of hopefully they get tested today, they got tested this morning I think it was, and hopefully everything comes back the way it should.”

Boston already was on short rest coming out of the All-Star break, so Cora is hopeful the Red Sox don’t play two games Friday.