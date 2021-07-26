Alex Verdugo Happy To Break Up Yankees No-Hitter: ‘Hitting Is Contagious’

NESN Logo Sign In

The Red Sox stole a 5-4 win against the New York Yankees on Sunday, but Boston’s comeback doesn’t happen without Alex Verdugo.

Down four runs in the bottom of the eight inning, the Red Sox’s chances to win the game were quite slim. The outfielder hit a double to deep right to leadoff the frame and break up the no-hitter, getting his team going on its first of five consecutive hits.

They were the only five the Red Sox recorded all game, but also all they needed.

“I was fired up to get the hit,” Verdugo said after the game. “Just getting that one hit off, it makes a big makes a big difference. We didn’t get a single hit and then we ended up getting four straight hits after that, you know? So it’s one of those things, hitting is contagious.”

After Verdugo’s double, starting pitcher Domingo German was pulled, and Hunter Renfroe, Christian Vázquez, Franchy Cordero and Kiké Hernández all followed his lead.

“They took them out right after I hit the double, so I just remember going to the dugout and just yelling at the boys like, ‘let’s go; we got this,’ you know? … Sure enough, Renfroe kept going, obviously Vázquez and and Cordero, and then Kiké. It was a really fun game to be part of in that in that last stretch.”

The comeback was hailed by Alex Cora and multiple players as the Red Sox’s best of the year, and it definitely makes the case.