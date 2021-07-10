Alex Verdugo Hilariously Commemorates Base-Running Fail With Artwork

NESN Logo Sign In

Boston Red Sox outfielder Alex Verdugo was part of a pretty embarrassing mishap during the sixth inning of Saturday’s game against the Philadelphia Phillies.

It came as Verdugo ripped a hit down the left-field line, and as he was rounding first and looking to head to second, he tripped over the bag and face planted in the dirt.

Verdugo returned to first where he laughed it off, and seemingly was met by some chirps from his teammates. Verdugo and Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins then proceeded to commemorate the base running fail with a hilarious drawing in the dirt.

Check it out:

They really drew a body in the dirt after Dugie's fall at first base ? pic.twitter.com/JMBlTs020V — NESN (@NESN) July 10, 2021

That’s one way to make the best out of a bad situation.