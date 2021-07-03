NESN Logo Sign In

The confidence Eduardo Rodriguez has in the Boston Red Sox defense is limitless.

The Red Sox pitcher told reporters Saturday morning the Red Sox defense is playing so well this season he literally would put his life in his teammates’ hands. Rodriguez offered his glowing praise in the aftermath of the Red Sox defense was a key to their 3-2 extra-innings win over the Oakland Athletics.

“The defense I have behind me all the time, I trust these guys a lot,” Rodriguez said in a video press conference. “I can put my life in front of them because I know they’re going to protect my life, too.

“I just say these guys are amazing. Every time I get a ground ball, fly ball or whatever, I know these guys are going to make a good play. I just try to keep the ball in the ballpark because I know the defense that I have. That’s how much I trust them.”

Rodriguez superlative description of Boston’s defense mirrors that of manager Alex Cora, who praised the Red Sox outfield as “one of the best, if not the best” in the majors. The group which consists of left fielder Alex Verdugo, center fielder Kiké Hernández and right fielder Hunter Renfroe shined Friday night, as it has throughout Boston’s latest hot streak.

Hernández’s game-saving assist was just one of many highlights they’ve produced, and it makes perfect sense why Cora and Rodriguez would give them their kudos in no uncertain terms.