Angels’ Shohei Ohtani Makes MLB History After All-Star Game Selection

When Shohei Ohtani was selected to this year’s Major League Baseball All-Star Game, he did something no other baseball player ever has done.

The Los Angeles Angels star was named both a pitcher and designated hitter for the American League. It’s the first time in MLB history a player will represent their team as both a position player and pitcher.

Ohtani is in the midst of an incredible season, to say the least. He leads the league with 31 home runs, has 67 RBIs while also toting a 3-1 record with a 3.60 ERA.

Ohtani also will appear in the Home Run Derby.

“The guy’s going to participate in Home Run Derby, pitch in the game and hit in the game. That doesn’t happen like, ever,” Angels manager Joe Maddon told reporters, per ESPN. “So this is the one time … even the non-baseball fan can really latch onto this and become interested.”

The All-Star Game is set for July 13 at Coors Field in Denver.