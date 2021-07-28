NESN Logo Sign In

The rumors connecting Anthony Rizzo to the Boston Red Sox make total sense.

The Chicago Cubs figure to be sellers before Friday’s Major League Baseball trade deadline, and the Red Sox, expected buyers, have a glaring need at first base, the position Rizzo has occupied in the Windy City for the past decade.

Plus, Rizzo bats left-handed, is a highly regarded clubhouse leader, should be attainable at a reasonable cost given his proximity to free agency and already has ties to the Red Sox, having been drafted by the organization in the sixth round in 2007.

In essence, he checks all the boxes. And then some.

As such, it should come as little surprise to learn the Red Sox and Cubs have had preliminary discussions about a possible deal, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, and that Boston’s interest in Rizzo is “real,” per NBC Sports Chicago’s Gordon Wittenmyer.

The Athletic’s Sahadev Sharma even added Wednesday that a Red Sox pro scout was in attendance Monday and Tuesday when the Cubs hosted the Cincinnati Reds. Rizzo made a strong impression, too, hitting a home run in both games. The 31-year-old entered Wednesday having homered in three straight contests, giving him 14 for the season to go along with 40 RBIs and a .248/.347/.448 slash line.

Rizzo’s hot streak serves as a strong indicator that while he might not be the same elite first baseman who earned three straight All-Star selections and top-10 National League MVP finishes from 2014 to 2016, he’s still a productive hitter capable of lengthening any lineup he joins.