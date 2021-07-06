Aroldis Chapman Has People To ‘Shut Up’ Amid Struggles With Yankees

'I still have many wars to win'

There’s no way around it: Aroldis Chapman has been dreadful for the New York Yankees ever since Major League Baseball cracked down on the use of foreign substances.

In his three games post-crackdown, Chapman amassed an eye-popping 60.75 ERA and has an ERA of 22.24 since June 10.

Fans at Yankee Stadium even booed the closer off the mound July 4 after Chapman surrendered three earned runs to the New York Mets in an eventual 10-5 loss.

Chapman, understandably, has received a slew of criticism from Yankees fans, and manager Aaron Boone would not commit to the pitcher as the Yankees’ closer going forward. It’s clear Chapman has been hearing or seeing some of the outside noise, and he took to Twitter to address it Tuesday morning.

“For all those people that criticizes my bad moments, I will tell them that I do not know how my story ends, but in its pages you will never read ‘I gave up.’

“So I will move on, I still have many wars to win and many mouths to shut up.”

Chapman certainly has his work cut out for him if he wants to earn the trust back of his fan base.

