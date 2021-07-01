Aroldis Chapman, Yankees Epic Have Meltdown Against Angels

The New York Yankees: Still not having a good time.
The Yankees, to borrow their own general manager’s terminology, suck right now. Perhaps no game this season gave them a swifter roundhouse kick to the nether regions than Wednesday night’s loss to the Los Angeles Angels.
New York started off with a bang, tagging Angels star Shohei Ohtani for seven runs in the first inning, forcing L.A. to pull its starter. By the time the ninth inning rolled around, the Yankees were up 8-4 with typically lights-out closer Aroldis Chapman in the game.
The ensuing order of events is not pretty.
-Taylor Ward walks
-Juan Lagares grounds into force out
-Max Stassi walks
-Anthony Rendon walks
-Jared Walsh hits game-tying grand slam
Chapman then was pulled in favor of Lucas Luetge, and he did not fare much better.
-Phil Gosselin walks
-David Fletcher singles
-José Iglesias strikes out
-Luis Rengifo hits two-RBI single, Angels up 10-8
-Ward hits RBI double, Angels up 11-8
-Lagares called out on strikes to end the inning
That’s right, the Yankees gave up seven ninth-inning runs to watch their 8-4 lead turn into an 11-8 deficit. Their listless offense was retired in order in the bottom half of the frame to end the game.
With the loss, the Yankees now need binoculars to see the Red Sox atop the American League East standings, as they trail first-place Boston by 8.5 games.