Aroldis Chapman, Yankees Epic Have Meltdown Against Angels

NESN Logo Sign In

The New York Yankees: Still not having a good time.

The Yankees, to borrow their own general manager’s terminology, suck right now. Perhaps no game this season gave them a swifter roundhouse kick to the nether regions than Wednesday night’s loss to the Los Angeles Angels.

New York started off with a bang, tagging Angels star Shohei Ohtani for seven runs in the first inning, forcing L.A. to pull its starter. By the time the ninth inning rolled around, the Yankees were up 8-4 with typically lights-out closer Aroldis Chapman in the game.

The ensuing order of events is not pretty.

-Taylor Ward walks

-Juan Lagares grounds into force out

-Max Stassi walks

-Anthony Rendon walks

-Jared Walsh hits game-tying grand slam

Concrete jungle where dreams are made of

There's nothing Jared Walsh can't do pic.twitter.com/h8oM51T1rt — Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) July 1, 2021

Chapman then was pulled in favor of Lucas Luetge, and he did not fare much better.