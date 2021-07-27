Biggest Question Facing Each Patriots Position Group In Training Camp

WIDE RECEIVER: Can Nelson Agholor live up to his contract?

N’Keal Harry’s fate will generate more preseason headlines — it seems increasingly likely the 2018 first-rounder will be either traded or cut before September — but Agholor is far more important to New England’s offensive success.

The Patriots are paying Agholor No. 1 receiver money (two years, $22 million, $16 million guaranteed) putting pressure on the 28-year-old to replicate the season he had for the Las Vegas Raiders a year ago, when he ranked second in the NFL in yards per reception (18.7) and scored eight touchdowns as one of the league’s premier deep threats. That was an anomalous campaign for Agholor, who never topped 12.4 yards per catch during his tumultuous five-year stint in Philadelphia, making his hefty contract the most controversial investment of New England’s offseason spending spree.

The Pats had arguably the league’s worst receiving corps last season. They need Agholor (along with fellow newcomer Kendrick Bourne and lone 2020 standout Jakobi Meyers) to be part of the solution.

TIGHT END: How will the Patriots deploy Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith?

Thirty-one NFL teams ran at least 90 plays out of 12 personnel (one running back, two tight ends) last season. The 2020 Patriots, meanwhile, utilized that package on a mere 22 total snaps and passed the ball on just eight of them. Expect those numbers — along with New England’s putrid tight end receiving stats — to skyrocket now that Henry and Smith are aboard.

We’ll be closely monitoring how offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels positions Henry and Smith, who should form the franchise’s best tight end duo since Rob Gronkowski and Aaron Hernandez. Smith didn’t take part in voluntary OTAs and and hurt his hamstring early in minicamp, so we didn’t see much of the two together this spring.

OFFENSIVE LINE: Can their top tackles stay healthy?

Even after losing star guard Joe Thuney in free agency, New England’s O-line has the potential to be one of the NFL’s best this season — if it can remain intact. Projected starting tackles Isaiah Wynn (left) and Trent Brown (right) both have dealt with multiple major injuries in recent years, with Wynn appearing in just 18 of a possible 48 games over his three-year career and Brown missing 16 contests during his two-year stint with the Raiders.

The Patriots have two solid backup options in 2020 sixth-round picks Mike Onwenu (who’s expected to replace Thuney at left guard) and Justin Herron, but another extended absence from Wynn or Brown would leave them worryingly thin up front.

DEFENSIVE LINE: Can this unit stop the run?

After fielding the NFL’s worst run defense by Football Outsiders’ DVOA a year ago, the Patriots made strengthening their D-line a clear offseason priority. They signed three veterans early in free agency (Davon Godchaux, Henry Anderson and Montravius Adams), re-upped Lawrence Guy and Carl Davis, and traded up in the second round to draft Christian Barmore. It’s difficult to properly judge trench play during non-padded spring practice, so our first true look at this new-look bunch of big bodies will come this week.