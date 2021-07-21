Bill Russell Congratulates Giannis Antetokounmpo On NBA Title, Finals MVP

NESN Logo Sign In

There was absolutely no doubt over who was going to be awarded NBA Finals MVP on Tuesday night.

Giannis Antetokounmpo capped off his brilliant Finals run with an outstanding Game 6 performance. The Greek Freak’s 50 points and 14 rebounds — both game highs — helped the Milwaukee Bucks capture their first NBA championship in 50 years.

Among the congratulatory messages Antetokoumpo received for his efforts was one from the man who the Finals MVP award is named after, Bill Russell.

“Sorry I had to take a covid pass again this year, @Giannis_An34 you did the #BillRussellMVP award justice. 50 pst 14 boards! What a great way to close it out. I only wish I could hand it to you,” Russell tweeted.

With a championship and a Finals MVP now under his belt, Antetokounmpo’s basketball résumé contains virtually every honor an active player can dream of.