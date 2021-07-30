Bobby Dalbec Makes Red Sox History With Appearance At Shortstop

NESN Logo Sign In

Bobby Dalbec made Boston Red Sox history Thursday night, but probably would like to forget the game as a whole.

The infielder made appeared at shortstop in the top of the seventh inning in Boston’s series finale against the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park.

The Red Sox allowed three runs on five hits in the sixth, which prompted some defensive changes that included Christian Vázquez at third and Dalbec moving to short.

When Dalbec took to the diamond between second and third base, he became the tallest Red Sox to play the position in team history, according to The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier.

Dalbec is listed at 6-foot-4, which beats out 6-foot-3 Drew Dutton who held the record as tallest shortstop since 2011.