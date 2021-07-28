NESN Logo Sign In

If there ever was a time for Bobby Dalbec to shine, it’s now.

The first baseman is hitting just .218 through 80 games for the Boston Red Sox this season, but there’s a serious difference depending on who is on the mound. Against right-handed pitchers, that average drops to .186, but against lefties he was hitting .267 entering the first game of Wednesday’s doubleheader against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Over the next four games, Dalbec should have an opportunity to highlight his abilities when the Red Sox face at least three left-handed pitchers — Steven Matz in Game 2 of Wednesday’s doubleheader, Hyun Jin Ryu in the series finale against the Blue Jays on Thursday, then Ryan Yarborough on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays.

The starter for Friday’s game against the Rays has yet to be named.

Manager Alex Cora is expecting Dalbec to show out over the next few days.

“He’s been good against lefties the whole season,” Cora told reporters Wednesday after Game 1. “We’ve been very careful with certain righties, but he’s been solid against lefties, so we’ll keep playing him. We’ll keep playing him.”

Heading into a crucial American League East series against the Rays, Dalbec, like the rest of the Red Sox, will have to be at his best.