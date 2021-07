NESN Logo Sign In

Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. did not hesitate to celebrate Wednesday after hitting a 444-foot home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Immediately after the ball sailed over the fence, Acuña marked the occasion with a classic bat flip. He also pounded his chest before rounding the bases.

Check it out:

444 feet.



If you know, you know. pic.twitter.com/8G2SD4s3EB — Bally Sports: Braves (@BravesOnBally) July 7, 2021

Acuña’s third-inning blast at PNC Park was his 24th of the season.

The 23-year-old just earned his second National League All-Star selection with the Braves.