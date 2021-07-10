Soccer fans have waited 14 years for Brazil and Argentina to meet in the Copa America final, and the outcome likely will resonate for generations to come.

The teams will play Saturday in Rio de Janeiro at Maracana in the 2021 CONMEBOL Copa America Final. These giants of South American soccer clash in the final game of the regional championship for the first time since 2007, when Brazil walloped Argentina 3-0.

Argentina superstar Lionel Messi and Brazil superstar Neymar both have been shining throughout the tournament and will be expected to lead their team to glory. However, there only can be one winner.

Here’s how to watch the Brazil versus Argentina Copa America final in the United States:

When: Saturday, July 10, at 8 p.m. ET

TV: FS1 | TUDN USA

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports Go