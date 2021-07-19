Bruins Announce Preseason Schedule For 2021-22 NHL Campaign

The Boston Bruins will go back to work soon, with preseason just over the horizon.
The B’s announced their schedule for the 2021 preseason Monday in a press release. The six-game slate will commence Sept. 26 in Washington, D.C., with Bruins versus Capitals and end Oct. 6 at TD Garden when Boston hosts the Caps at TD Garden.
Here’s the full Bruins preseason schedule (all times ET):
Sun., Sept. 26 at Capital One Arena
5 p.m. — at Washington Capitals
Tues., Sept. 28 at Madison Square Garden
7 p.m. — at New York Rangers
Thurs. Sept. 30 at TD Garden
7 p.m. — vs. Philadelphia Flyers
Sat. Oct 2 at TD Garden
7 p.m. — vs. Rangers
Mon. Oct. 4 at Wells Fargo Center
7 p.m. — at Flyers
Wed., Oct. 6 at TD Garden
7 p.m. — vs. Washington Capitals
Each of the Bruins’ preseason opponents were part of the NHL’s East Division in the shortened 2020-21 season. Although the NHL plans to revert to an 82-game season with regular divisions, presumably with all 32 teams playing against each other, going forward, the Bruins will stay relatively close to home as they prepare for the campaign.