Bruins Announce Preseason Schedule For 2021-22 NHL Campaign

The Boston Bruins will go back to work soon, with preseason just over the horizon.

The B’s announced their schedule for the 2021 preseason Monday in a press release. The six-game slate will commence Sept. 26 in Washington, D.C., with Bruins versus Capitals and end Oct. 6 at TD Garden when Boston hosts the Caps at TD Garden.

Here’s the full Bruins preseason schedule (all times ET):

Sun., Sept. 26 at Capital One Arena

5 p.m. — at Washington Capitals

Tues., Sept. 28 at Madison Square Garden

7 p.m. — at New York Rangers

Thurs. Sept. 30 at TD Garden

7 p.m. — vs. Philadelphia Flyers

Sat. Oct 2 at TD Garden

7 p.m. — vs. Rangers