Bruins Announce Preseason Schedule For 2021-22 NHL Campaign

The Bruins will play six exhibition games ahead of the regular season

The Boston Bruins will go back to work soon, with preseason just over the horizon.

The B’s announced their schedule for the 2021 preseason Monday in a press release. The six-game slate will commence Sept. 26 in Washington, D.C., with Bruins versus Capitals and end Oct. 6 at TD Garden when Boston hosts the Caps at TD Garden.

Here’s the full Bruins preseason schedule (all times ET):

Sun., Sept. 26 at Capital One Arena
5 p.m. — at Washington Capitals

Tues., Sept. 28 at Madison Square Garden
7 p.m. — at New York Rangers

Thurs. Sept. 30 at TD Garden
7 p.m. — vs. Philadelphia Flyers

Sat. Oct 2 at TD Garden
7 p.m. — vs. Rangers

Mon. Oct. 4 at Wells Fargo Center
7 p.m. — at Flyers

Wed., Oct. 6 at TD Garden
7 p.m. — vs. Washington Capitals

Each of the Bruins’ preseason opponents were part of the NHL’s East Division in the shortened 2020-21 season. Although the NHL plans to revert to an 82-game season with regular divisions, presumably with all 32 teams playing against each other, going forward, the Bruins will stay relatively close to home as they prepare for the campaign.

