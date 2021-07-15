NESN Logo Sign In

Brandon Carlo had a pretty good Wednesday that included a new six-year extension with the Boston Bruins.

The deal provides some stability to a blueline that has some holes to fill after Kevan Miller’s retirement.

Carlo also got a bit of a raise with his deal carrying a $4.1 million annual cap hit over the course of his extension.

So, what will the 26-year-old buy with the extra money? A new car, perhaps? Maybe a dog?

Not quite.

“Looking at this Zoom call, I don’t know if I’ll go with a big purchase right off the bat, but probably my first purchase payment will be a haircut,” Carlo told reporters Wednesday. “It’s getting out of hand here. I don’t know, I’ll probably clean that up a little bit. For me, I don’t really have anything I’m focused on big-purchase wise. I’m sure there will be something in the next couple of weeks that my fiancé will be pointing the phone at me towards, but we’ll take our time with that one.”

We guess we’ll just have to wait and see how much Carlo decides to cut off when training camp begins.