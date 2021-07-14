Bruins’ Brandon Carlo ‘Thankful’ For Lifelong Friendship With Kevan Miller

NESN Logo Sign In

Wednesday was a busy day for the Boston Bruins.

First, defenseman Kevan Miller announced his retirement after seven years in the NHL, all of which were spent in Boston. Not very long after, the team signed fellow blueliner Brandon Carlo to a six-year extension.

Carlo, formerly a restricted free agent, signed a deal worth $4.1 million per year to give a thin defensive unit some reliable continuity. Something much needed, now that a locker room presence like Miller has hung the skates up.

“Speaking of a teammate, I’d like to congratulate Kevan Miller,” Carlo on Wednesday told reporters.

“Probably the guy that I’ve grown closest with over the past couple years. He’s been a huge mentor of mine. We’ve had many conversations, and coming in the league and being a right handed defenseman, playing in similar roles, he did such a good job handling me and helping me along the way. So I just want to congratulate him on his retirement. I wish I could have played many, many more years with him, but I’m very thankful for the time that I did get and the lifelong friendship that we’ll have.”

Carlo started playing with Miller during his rookie season in 2016-17, certainly picking up pointers along the way in preparation for the next six seasons, and beyond.