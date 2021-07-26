Bruins Don’t Tender Qualifying Offers To Ondrej Kase, Nick Ritchie

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins announced their restricted free agent transactions, and there was one notable player left off.

General manager Don Sweeney said last week the Bruins would be tending qualifying offers to their restricted free agents, including Nick Ritchie, but the forward was not tendered an offer after all.

Ondrej Kase and Robert Lantosi also were not given a qualifying offer.

The Bruins did, however, sign defenseman Nick Wolff to a one-year, two-way deal with a cap hit of $750,000.

Ritchie and Kase now will become unrestricted free agents. The Bruins, of course, still can sign either one to a cheaper contract, but the B’s do free up a little bit of cap space with the start off free agency on the horizon.