Bruins Expansion Draft Protected List: Who Is, Isn’t Eligible To Be Picked

In one week, the Seattle Kraken will have built their roster.

The NHL expansion draft is set for Wednesday, July 21. Teams have to submit their protected lists by Saturday, and they are scheduled to be made public Sunday.

In the simplest terms, players exempt from expansion draft consideration are first- and second-year players, as well as unsigned draft choices. Any players with no-movement clauses must be protected.

In that case, here is the breakdown of which Boston Bruins are and are not eligible to be selected in the expansion draft. We used CapFriendly as our reference.

MUST BE PROTECTED

Patrice Bergeron

Brad Marchand

Charlie Coyle

FORWARDS ELIGIBLE FOR DRAFT

David Pastrnak

Jake DeBrusk

Craig Smith

Ondrej Kase

Nick Ritchie

Chris Wagner

Trent Frederic

Curtis Lazar

Cameron Hughes

Joona Koppanen

Karson Kuhlman

Anton Blidh

Zach Senyshyn

DEFENSEMEN ELIGIBLE FOR DRAFT

Charlie McAvoy

Matt Grzelcyk

Brandon Carlo

John Moore

Connor Clifton

Jeremy Lauzon

Jakub Zboril