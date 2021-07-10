Bruins Face Many Question Marks As Key NHL Offseason Dates Approach

NESN Logo Sign In

The Bruins have an interesting offseason ahead of them.

Boston’s 2021 season ended sadly in the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs to the New York Islanders in six games.

With the 2021 season behind them and all eyes on 2022, there are many questions surrounding the Bruins — from the contract situations of Tuukka Rask, Taylor Hall and David Krejci, among others, and the knee surgery recovery for Charlie Coyle.

