Bruins Rumors: Boston Agrees To Deal With Veteran Forward Erik Haula

The Boston Bruins added to their defense with Derek Forbort, and hours later grabbed Erik Haula to help out up front.

Haula and the Bruins agreed to a two-year deal, according to multiple reports. The Athletic’s Pierre LeBrun reported the salary figures.

Erik Haula signs in Boston, two-year deal, $2.375M AAV

Year 1, $2.25M

— Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) July 28, 2021

The Bruins will be the sixth team Haula has played for. He’s coming off a season with the Nashville Predators in which he scored nine goals with 12 assists. The 30-year-old left winger can also center a line if needed.

He had a monster season in 2017-18 that he hasn’t replicated since. In a move that hosed themselves, the Minnesota Wild traded Alex Tuch to the Golden Knights so Vegas would add select Haula. Both went on to become impact players, with Haula scoring a whopping 29 goals with 26 assists in Vegas’ debut season.

He figures to fit in as a third line left winger for the Bruins.