Bruins Select Goalie Philip Svedeback With Fourth-Round NHL Draft Pick

The Boston Bruins used the fourth round of the NHL Draft to continue stocking their goalie pipeline.

With the 117th overall pick, the Bruins selected Swedish goalie Philip Svedeback.

A lanky kid at 6-foot-3, 191-pounds, the netminder last played for the Vaxjo Jr. team in Sweden. At 19 years old, he’s an over-age selection.

In 12 games this past season, Svedeback posted a 5-6-0 record for Vaxjo Jr., posting a .912 save percentage with a 3.47 goals against average. The numbers might not blow you away, but draft analyst Steve Kournianos added some important context.

117. Bruins take big overage goalie Philip Svedback, who's headed to Dubuque after getting pelted with Timara J20. This poor kid was on an island every game and still had some the best numbers in the run-and-gun Sodra Conf. Ice was always tilted against him and he stole games. — Steve Kournianos (@TheDraftAnalyst) July 24, 2021

As Kournianos notes, Svedeback is heading to North America to play for Dubuque of the USHL.

With Jeremy Swayman and Dan Vladar proving to pretty much be NHL ready, the Bruins needed to add goalie depth at the prospect level. After Swayman and Vladar, they only have Kyle Keyser and Callum Booth.