Bruins Select Goalie Philip Svedeback With Fourth-Round NHL Draft Pick

The Boston Bruins used the fourth round of the NHL Draft to continue stocking their goalie pipeline.
With the 117th overall pick, the Bruins selected Swedish goalie Philip Svedeback.
A lanky kid at 6-foot-3, 191-pounds, the netminder last played for the Vaxjo Jr. team in Sweden. At 19 years old, he’s an over-age selection.
In 12 games this past season, Svedeback posted a 5-6-0 record for Vaxjo Jr., posting a .912 save percentage with a 3.47 goals against average. The numbers might not blow you away, but draft analyst Steve Kournianos added some important context.
As Kournianos notes, Svedeback is heading to North America to play for Dubuque of the USHL.
With Jeremy Swayman and Dan Vladar proving to pretty much be NHL ready, the Bruins needed to add goalie depth at the prospect level. After Swayman and Vladar, they only have Kyle Keyser and Callum Booth.
He’s the second Swede picked up by the Bruins this draft, as they also used their first-round pick on Fabian Lysell.