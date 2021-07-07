NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins made a pair of depth moves Wednesday afternoon with the signings of Cameron Hughes and Joona Koppanen.

The duo agreed to a one-year, two-way contract extension with a $750,000 cap hit per player. Their respective deals run through the 2021-22 season.

Hughes appeared in 25 games last year for the Providence Bruins during the 2020-21 season and amassed five goals and 16 assists. The forward also played in one game for Boston on May 11 against the Washington Capitals.

Koppanen racked up three goals and as many assists last year for Providence and has yet to appear in a game at the NHL level.