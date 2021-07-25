NESN Logo Sign In

Bryson DeChambeau won’t be competing at the Tokyo Olympics after testing positive for COVID-19.

USA Golf announced the news Saturday night.

“I am deeply disappointed not to be able to compete in the Olympics for Team USA,” DeChambeau said in a statement. “Representing my country means the world to me and it is was a tremendous honor to make this team. I wish Team USA the best of luck next week in Tokyo. I will now focus on getting healthy, and I look forward to returning to competition once I am cleared to do so.”

Patrick Reed, who represented the United States at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro but did not medal, will take his place on Team USA and spend the weekend undergoing testing protocol. He is currently ranked 13th in the World Golf Ranking, seven spots behind DeChambeau.

Reed will join the rest of the men’s team — Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa and Xander Schauffele — for the first round of men’s golf competition Thursday.

Unfortunately, DeChambeau isn’t the first Team USA athlete forced to pull out of the Games due to the virus. Bradley Beal isn’t playing with the men’s basketball team after entering health and safety protocols, and women’s gymnastics alternate Kara Eaker tested positive Monday.