Bucs’ Super Bowl LV Championship Rings Are Out Of This World

NESN Logo Sign In

Tom Brady’s latest Super Bowl championship ring undoubtedly is his most lavish yet.

Brady and his Buccaneers teammates on Thursday night received rings to commemorate their Super Bowl LV triumph. As football fans will remember, Tampa Bay back in February became the first team to hoist the Lombardi Trophy on its home turf. So it was only fitting the Bucs received unprecedented rings to celebrate their historic victory on football’s biggest stage.

There are 319 diamonds on top of the ring to reflect the Bucs’ 31-9 win over the Chiefs. The top of the ring also screws off to show Raymond James Stadium like it’s never been formatted before.

The video below delivers the full backstory of the Bucs’ new jewelry.

?This is by far the most incredible ring that?s ever been made.? –@TomBrady pic.twitter.com/pvsaDET8w1 — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) July 23, 2021

Given Tampa Bay’s prospects for the 2021 season, it’s well within the realm of possibility that Brady and Co. will congregate next summer for another ring ceremony.