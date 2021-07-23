Bucs’ Tom Brady Has Perfect ‘How It Started Vs. How It’s Going’ Tweet

NESN Logo Sign In

Tom Brady is trying to bring back the “how it’s going vs. how it started trend,” and he may have won.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback celebrated his seventh Super Bowl championship Thursday when he and the rest of the team received their Super Bowl LV rings.

Rob Gronkowski was seen having fun after getting his newest ring while donning the ones he won while with the New England Patriots. Brady wasn’t wearing his Thursday, but that didn’t stop him from posing with the six he amassed with New England for a photo opp for Twitter.

Check it out:

How it started vs How it?s going pic.twitter.com/wbzeQNgjnX — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) July 23, 2021

That’s quite the collection, to say the least.

Brady goes for No. 8 and tries to make it back-to-back tiles with the Bucs when the new NFL season begins.