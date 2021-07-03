Cam Newton’s Passion For Convenience Stores Will Crack You Up

NESN Logo Sign In

Cam Newton is passionate not just about football, but also convenience stores.

Seriously.

Everyone has their favorite, and Newton, as you’ll learn in a few moments, is enamored with QuikTrip. The New England Patriots quarterback was falling all over himself in an Instagram post about the quality of QuikTrip, specifically their top-class customer service.

In that same video, his camera crew was with him when he visited another renowned gas station shop, Wawa, and he gave an inside look for his maiden voyage to the Pennsylvania-based chain.

Let’s say he was not impressed.

QuikTrip’s primarily are based in the south, while Wawa’s don’t extend further than New Jersey. So, hopefully Newton likes 7-11’s, Cumberland Farms or Speedway’s when he’s up in Foxboro during the season.