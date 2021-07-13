Cassius Marsh Once Again Takes Aim At Patriots, How They Treat Players

NESN Logo Sign In

Cassius Marsh really did not enjoy his time with the New England Patriots.

And while he is complimentary of the results they get and how they get there, he repeatedly has taken issue with how they operate.

Marsh has become a villain for Patriots fans over the years. He was ineffective while playing with New England, which got the linebacker cut during the season after just nine games. He’s lamented how little fun he had with the Patriots and how his time there had him thinking about retirement.

He tripled down on that again during an appearance on Tom Segura’s podcast.

“The Patriot Way is extremely impressive,? Marsh said, via WEEI.com. ?They work day-in and day-out. Their work ethic over there they instill is pretty legendary. They also treat players like crap. You don’t have a lunch period. You get there and you have to make time to eat in between meetings. And they are like 5-10 minute periods where I would literally go scoop food and put it in a cup and like crush it real quick before I got to the next meeting. There’s no fun. There’s no — well, that is what I got in trouble for, for saying they don’t have fun.

“Patriots fans hate me,? Marsh went on. ?I am probably one of the most hated former Patriots. Up there. Top five at least. Here’s the thing: over there, nobody says anything publicly because they have won so many championships. So, you don’t want to upset the fan base because after you win a Super Bowl, you can get paid for signings in New England for the rest of your life because you’re a Super Bowl champ.

?It was funny, when I did that article a lot of the players like thanked me for making it public on how bad they treat guys. I mean, they win games so you just really can’t argue with championships.”