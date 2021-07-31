Celtics Finalize Josh Richardson Trade; Send Moses Brown To Mavericks

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Celtics and Dallas Mavericks have concluded their business with one another for the weekend (most likely).

Rumors emerged Friday that the Celtics were acquiring Josh Richardson from the Mavs, who reportedly are attempting to clear the decks in an effort to sign Kyle Lowry. It was unclear what the return going to Dallas was, but that came into focus Saturday afternoon.

The two sides finalized the trade, and it’s a one-for-one with Richardson and Moses Brown. And, like any NBA trade, there’s some trade exceptions coming into play.

Celtics create a small trade exception in the Richardson-Brown swap.



The usable portion of the Gordon Hayward TPE for Boston is now gone.



Mavs will create a $10.8M TPE for Richardson. It will likely get renounced for cap space later. — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) July 31, 2021

The Celtics acquired Brown along with Al Horford in the trade that sent Kemba Walker to the Oklahoma City Thunder. Brown has fascinating upside, but the Celtics have a glut of frontcourt options, which ultimately made him expendable.

Richardson figures to be a rotation player that can provide some scoring. He started most games with Dallas, but probably will come off the bench with the Celtics.

Next on Brad Stevens’ list of things to do likely is charting a course with Evan Fournier, who rival executives reportedly are doubtful Boston will re-sign.