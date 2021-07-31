Celtics Reportedly Add Josh Richardson, ‘Finalizing Deal’ With Mavericks

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Celtics are having a big day.

Hours after reportedly adding Kris Dunn in exchange for Tristan Thompson, who ended up with the Sacramento Kings as part of a three-way deal with the Atlanta Hawks, the Celtics were rumored to be in position to acquire Josh Richardson from the Dallas Mavericks.

The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported the Mavericks are “finalizing” the deal, for which Richardson will use his $11.6 million player option. According to ESPN’s Bobby Marks, the Celtics used the remainder of their trade exception from Gordon Hayward for the deal.

Richardson appeared in 59 games for the Mavericks last season. The 27-year-old averaged 12.1 points 3.3 rebounds per game over 30.3 minutes per game, numbers that are on par with what he has produced through most of his career. His best campaign came in 2018-19 with the Miami Heat, when he averaged 16.6 points per game over 81 starts.

With experience at shooting guard and small forward, the 6-foot-5 Richardson presents an opportunity to add stability in a young backcourt.