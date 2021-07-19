Celtics Rumors: Tremont Waters Seeking More Of Opportunity Elsewhere

NESN Logo Sign In

The backcourt depth of the Boston Celtics is a bit thin after the trade of point guard Kemba Walker this offseason, and it seems it could get thinner.

Tremont Waters, who is on a two-way deal with the Celtics, reportedly is hoping he lands elsewhere for the 2021-22 season. Waters is a restricted free agent and eligible to sign his third and final two-way deal with the Celtics this offseason.

The Athletic’s Jared Weiss reported Monday, though, Waters’ return doesn’t appear to be definite. Waters has been working out away from the team this offseason and is “looking for more of an opportunity to break into a rotation elsewhere,” Weiss wrote, citing sources.

Waters, 23, was a second-round pick in the 2019 NBA Draft. He has played 37 games over his first two seasons in Boston averaging 9.2 minutes in 26 games during the 2020-21 campaign.

Waters is among a handful of guards on the depth chart along with Marcus Smart, Payton Pritchard, Romeo Langford, Carsen Edwards, Aaron Nesmith and impending free agent Evan Fournier. Fournier would help bolster that depth if he was to sign as a free agent this offseason.

Edwards, Langford, Nesmith and Pritchard will compete on the Celtics’ summer league team, according to Weiss. The summer circuit will begin Aug. 8 in Las Vegas.