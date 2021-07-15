NESN Logo Sign In

Ime Udoka continues to mine his network for capable underlings to recruit to the Boston Celtics.

The C’s head coach is expected to hire San Antonio Spurs staffer Garrett Jackson as an assistant coach, NBA sources confirmed to The Athletic’s Jarred Weiss reported Thursday, citing NBA sources. Jackson recently completed an internship with San Antonio, where Udoka was an assistant coach for seven years between 2012 and 2019 and soon-to-be Celtics assistant Will Hardy has worked since 2015.

Jackson already is working in Boston with players who plan to represent the Celtics next month in the NBA Summer League alongside coach Joe Mazzulla and video assistant Evan Bradds, whom Udoka will retain from Brad Stevens’ tenure as head coach.

Weiss’ sources also confirmed reports claiming Boston will add Golden State Warriors assistant coach Aaron Miles to Udoka’s staff.

Miles is expected to join Damon Stoudamire and the aforementioned Hardy, Mazzulla, Bradds and perhaps others in Boston on Udoka’s new-look coaching team.