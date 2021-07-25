NFL Rumors: Chandler Jones Asked Cardinals For Trade This Offseason

NESN Logo Sign In

The Arizona Cardinals’ pass-rush combination of Chandler Jones and J.J. Watt may not even play a single game together.

Jones, who has spent the last five seasons in Arizona, requested a trade from the Cardinals this offseason, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. Fowler cited how Jones “has been unhappy with his contract and future with the team.”

The Cardinals, who signed Watt as a free agent this offseason, don’t want to trade Jones and expect him to report to camp.

All-Pro pass rusher Chandler Jones requested a trade from the Arizona Cardinals this offseason, per sources. Jones has been unhappy with his contract and future with the team. Cardinals don?t want to trade him and expect him to report to camp. But certainly a situation to watch. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) July 25, 2021

Jones, 31, was named an All-Pro in two of the past four seasons. He recorded a career-high 19 sacks in 16 games during the 2019 campaign. Jones played just five games during the 2020 season due to season-ending surgery on a right biceps injury. He finished the season with one sack and one tackle for loss.

Jones carries a $20.8 million cap hit entering the 2021 season, his last year under contract. He is owed a base salary of $15.5 million.