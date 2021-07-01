NESN Logo Sign In

Why settle for the Fourth of July when you can celebrate Christmas, too?

NESN will run a special Charlie Moore Outdoors “Christmas in July” marathon this weekend, with episodes airing Saturday from 7 p.m.-10 p.m. ET and Sunday from noon-3 p.m. ET.

Below is the list of episodes you can expect to see on NESN. Make sure you plan your Independence Day festivities accordingly, as you just never know what The Mad Fisherman will have up his sleeve.

SATURDAY, JULY 3

7 p.m. — “Charlie Moore Christmas Tale”

Chuck Rolecek shows off his holiday pheasant. Susan Amato, owner of Angelina’s, cooks her holiday veal chop. Charlie visits George Carey at Sea Level. Tony the Elf talks about this year’s hottest Christmas gifts. Angela whips up a holiday appetizer. Santa sends his right-hand man, St. Nik, to explain this year’s holiday flight path.

7:30 p.m. — “The Naughty List”

Adam Pellerin breaks the news that the network’s own Mad Fisherman is on this year’s naughty list. Charlie contacts Tony the Elf and tries to convince him to get a meeting with Seanie Clause. Charlie catches fish with Tony the Elf and Seanie Claus in hopes of getting off the naughty list and invites everyone to a holiday celebration at Angelina’s in Tewksbury, Mass.

8 p.m. — “Mad Fish Christmas”

It’s Christmas as only Mad Fish can deliver. Charlie tries to decorate the house, shop with his family, and get everything just right for the holidays, but naturally he winds up fishing, with Santa, Rudolph, and a disgruntled elf. See the holiday mayhem as only Charlie Moore can deliver.

8:30 p.m. — “2019 Mad Fish Christmas Bash”

Charlie and Angela get diverted from the North Pole to Angelina’s Restaurant to celebrate the annual Mad Fish Christmas Bash. Tony the Elf goes over this year’s hottest Christmas gifts. Charlie pays a surprise visit to Seanie Claus. Sponsors, friends and family all come together to celebrate the holidays and the new year.