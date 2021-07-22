Check Out Full Seattle Kraken Roster After NHL Expansion Draft

NESN Logo Sign In

There officially is a 32nd roster in the National Hockey League, and it belongs to the Seattle Kraken.

The Kraken revealed their roster during the league’s expansion draft Wednesday night.

Seattle chose one player from 30 different teams as the Vegas Golden Knights didn’t have to participate given their recent addition to the league. Reports surfaced Wednesday with who the Kraken would select from each team, but it’s now been made official.

Here are the 30 players who will represent Seattle during the 2021-22 campaign:

Forwards (15)

Arizona Coyotes ? Tyler Pitlick

Carolina Hurricanes ? Morgan Geekie

Chicago Blackhawks ? John Quenneville

Colorado Avalanche ? Joonas Donskoi

Nashville Predators ? Calle Jarnkrok

New Jersey Devils ? Nathan Bastian

New York Islanders ? Jordan Eberle

New York Rangers ? Colin Blackwell

Philadelphia Flyers ? Carsen Twarynski

Pittsburgh Penguins ? Brandon Tanev

San Jose Sharks ? Alexander True

Tampa Bay Lightning ? Yanni Gourde

Toronto Maple Leafs ? Jared McCann

Vancouver Canucks ? Kole Lind

Winnipeg Jets ? Mason Appleton

Defensemen (12)

Anaheim Ducks ? Haydn Fleury

Boston Bruins ? Jeremy Lauzon

Buffalo Sabres ? William Borgen

Calgary Flames ? Mark Giordano

Columbus Blue Jackets ? Gavin Bayreuthe

Dallas Stars ? Jamie Oleksiak

Detroit Red Wings ? Dennis Cholowski

Edmonton Oilers ? Adam Larsson

Los Angeles Kings ? Kurtis MacDermid

Minnesota Wild ? Carson Soucy

Montreal Canadiens ? Cale Fleury

St. Louis Blues ? Vince Dunn

Goaltenders (3)

Florida Panthers ? Chris Driedger

Ottawa Senators ? Joey Daccord

Washington Capitals ? Vitek Vanecek