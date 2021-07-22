Check Out Full Seattle Kraken Roster After NHL Expansion Draft

There officially is a 32nd roster in the National Hockey League, and it belongs to the Seattle Kraken.
The Kraken revealed their roster during the league’s expansion draft Wednesday night.
Seattle chose one player from 30 different teams as the Vegas Golden Knights didn’t have to participate given their recent addition to the league. Reports surfaced Wednesday with who the Kraken would select from each team, but it’s now been made official.
Here are the 30 players who will represent Seattle during the 2021-22 campaign:
Forwards (15)
Arizona Coyotes ? Tyler Pitlick
Carolina Hurricanes ? Morgan Geekie
Chicago Blackhawks ? John Quenneville
Colorado Avalanche ? Joonas Donskoi
Nashville Predators ? Calle Jarnkrok
New Jersey Devils ? Nathan Bastian
New York Islanders ? Jordan Eberle
New York Rangers ? Colin Blackwell
Philadelphia Flyers ? Carsen Twarynski
Pittsburgh Penguins ? Brandon Tanev
San Jose Sharks ? Alexander True
Tampa Bay Lightning ? Yanni Gourde
Toronto Maple Leafs ? Jared McCann
Vancouver Canucks ? Kole Lind
Winnipeg Jets ? Mason Appleton
Defensemen (12)
Anaheim Ducks ? Haydn Fleury
Boston Bruins ? Jeremy Lauzon
Buffalo Sabres ? William Borgen
Calgary Flames ? Mark Giordano
Columbus Blue Jackets ? Gavin Bayreuthe
Dallas Stars ? Jamie Oleksiak
Detroit Red Wings ? Dennis Cholowski
Edmonton Oilers ? Adam Larsson
Los Angeles Kings ? Kurtis MacDermid
Minnesota Wild ? Carson Soucy
Montreal Canadiens ? Cale Fleury
St. Louis Blues ? Vince Dunn
Goaltenders (3)
Florida Panthers ? Chris Driedger
Ottawa Senators ? Joey Daccord
Washington Capitals ? Vitek Vanecek