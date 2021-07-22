Chris Fowler Mistakenly Calls Hurricanes Panthers, NFL Team Plays Along

The NHL expansion draft took place Wednesday night, and ESPN’s Chris Fowler made a bit of a gaffe that caught the attention of one NFL team.

Fowler accidentally called the Carolina Hurricanes the Carolina Panthers ahead of the Kraken’s pick from the NHL franchise. Naturally, Twitter reacted appropriately.

Even the Panthers and Hurricanes got in on the fun.

Seattle drafted Morgan Geekie from the Hurricanes, but the Panthers made sure to wish him well on his next adventure.

We love a good crossover event.

