Chris Fowler Mistakenly Calls Hurricanes Panthers, NFL Team Plays Along

The NHL expansion draft took place Wednesday night, and ESPN’s Chris Fowler made a bit of a gaffe that caught the attention of one NFL team.

Fowler accidentally called the Carolina Hurricanes the Carolina Panthers ahead of the Kraken’s pick from the NHL franchise. Naturally, Twitter reacted appropriately.

Did Chris Fowler just say a pick from the Carolina Panthers is next?



I'd be surprised if Seattle took Christian McCaffrey, but we'll see! — Craig Needles (@NeedlesOnNews) July 22, 2021

Chris Fowler calling the Carolina Hurricanes the Carolina Panthers. ? — Adam Vingan (@AdamVingan) July 22, 2021

yes, known NHL team, the Carolina Panthers. — Incorrect Philadelphia Flyers (@IncorrectFlyers) July 22, 2021

Even the Panthers and Hurricanes got in on the fun.

Seattle drafted Morgan Geekie from the Hurricanes, but the Panthers made sure to wish him well on his next adventure.

We love a good crossover event.