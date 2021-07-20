Chris Sale Dominates For Sea Dogs In Rehab Start With Portland

Sale struck out six batters along the way

Chris Sale’s rehab starts could not be going any better, to say the least.

The Boston Red Sox pitcher took the hill for the Double-A Portland Sea Dogs in front of a sold-out crowd Tuesday night and absolutely dominated.

Sale tossed 3 2/3 innings of scoreless ball while striking out six batters. The lefty did not give up a hit, and hit 98 mph on the radar gun in the first inning alone — prompting him to ask the umpire if he wanted to check him for illegal substances (he didn’t.)

Overall, threw 49 pitches with 34 strikes.

Check out some of the highlights:

Of course, we know by now that the day following a rehab start is incredibly important. Sale felt really good after his outing with the Florida Complex League, and that hopefully will be the case come Wednesday.

