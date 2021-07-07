NESN Logo Sign In

From how it sounds, the Boston Red Sox couldn’t be happier with the progress they’re seeing from Chris Sale. And the latest update on the ace makes it seem like fans can start getting excited for his return sooner rather than later.

The pitcher, who underwent Tommy John surgery in March 2020, threw a simulated game in Fort Myers on Monday and felt great after. According to manager Alex Cora, another two-inning session Saturday could be the last box to check before beginning his rehab assignment.

“I texted with (Sale), I just talked to (head trainer) Brad (Pearson),” Cora shared ahead of Boston’s game against the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday. “Everything went well. The next one will be Saturday, just one more simulated game. This is probably the last one before rehab starts. Obviously all depends how he feels on Sunday, but we feel that way. He’s excited. He felt great today, so just stay the course.”

Sale’s next simulated game will be in Fort Myers, but Cora was unsure where Sale will head after that — whether it be Triple-A Worcester or an alternative minor league affiliate.

Wherever it is, there will be plenty of interest.