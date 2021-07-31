Chris Sale Put In ‘First Real Day Of Work’ In Rehab Start With Worcester

Sale struck out seven batters in five full innings of work

by

Another rehab start down for Chris Sale.

The Boston Red Sox pitcher on Saturday threw a game for Triple-A Worcester in front of a sold-out crowd at Polar Park and gave then the show they anticipated.

In five full innings for the WooSox, Sale was hit around a bit, allowing one earned run off five hits and a walk. He threw 81 pitches with 51 strikes, but struck out seven with his fastball reaching 96 mph.

Sale was happy with his workload.

I finally put my first real day of work in two years,” Sale said via Joe McDonald of the Worcester Telegram & Gazette. “It felt good.”

Feel good, look good? We’re not sure that was the case for Sale based off his postgame outfit, but the shirt was quite the fashion statement.

Anyway, Sale received some help from Worcester’s Tate Matheny, who robbed Buffalo of a home run during the game.

