Chris Sale Put In ‘First Real Day Of Work’ In Rehab Start With Worcester

Another rehab start down for Chris Sale.

The Boston Red Sox pitcher on Saturday threw a game for Triple-A Worcester in front of a sold-out crowd at Polar Park and gave then the show they anticipated.

In five full innings for the WooSox, Sale was hit around a bit, allowing one earned run off five hits and a walk. He threw 81 pitches with 51 strikes, but struck out seven with his fastball reaching 96 mph.

Sale was happy with his workload.

“I finally put my first real day of work in two years,” Sale said via Joe McDonald of the Worcester Telegram & Gazette. “It felt good.”

Feel good, look good? We’re not sure that was the case for Sale based off his postgame outfit, but the shirt was quite the fashion statement.

This Chris Sale postgame presser shirt choice?. pic.twitter.com/kQhTmkC8Sw — Ashley Green (@agreenphotog) July 31, 2021

Anyway, Sale received some help from Worcester’s Tate Matheny, who robbed Buffalo of a home run during the game.