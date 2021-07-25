How Red Sox Ace Chris Sale Fared In Rehab Start With Double-A Portland

Chris Sale was back on the mound in Double-A Portland on Sunday, and the Boston Red Sox left-hander put together yet another strong start.
Sale allowed six hits and one earned run in 3 2/3 innings against Harrisburg. Sale struck out nine batters on 64 total pitches (46 strikes).
Sale recorded eight strikeouts in nine possible outs through the first three innings, doing so on 55 pitches. Sale now has struck out 15 batters with one walk during his last two Double-A starts.
Check out some highlights:
Sunday’s game is just the most recent example of Sale continuing to progress after undergoing Tommy John surgery in March 2020.
Red Sox manager Alex Cora has put a lot of emphasis into how Sale feels the day after each rehab start, and it’s likely he will do the same this time around. Additionally, it’s not definite as to how many more rehab starts are left for Sale, but Cora said Sunday’s would not be the lefty’s last.
Cora also previously explained how the Red Sox were hoping to get Sale to Triple-A Worcester in the short term given the fact it would help the 32-year-old to go against better competition while having more familiarity with the Triple-A club. Worcester returns for a homestand Tuesday.