How Red Sox Ace Chris Sale Fared In Rehab Start With Double-A Portland

NESN Logo Sign In

Chris Sale was back on the mound in Double-A Portland on Sunday, and the Boston Red Sox left-hander put together yet another strong start.

Sale allowed six hits and one earned run in 3 2/3 innings against Harrisburg. Sale struck out nine batters on 64 total pitches (46 strikes).

Sale recorded eight strikeouts in nine possible outs through the first three innings, doing so on 55 pitches. Sale now has struck out 15 batters with one walk during his last two Double-A starts.

Check out some highlights:

Sale with 13 pitches in the first inning, 9 for strikes. pic.twitter.com/pyGeIWhElp — Portland Sea Dogs (@PortlandSeaDogs) July 25, 2021

A single and three strikeouts for Sale in the second inning. pic.twitter.com/THSHNaKNF1 — Portland Sea Dogs (@PortlandSeaDogs) July 25, 2021

Sunday’s game is just the most recent example of Sale continuing to progress after undergoing Tommy John surgery in March 2020.