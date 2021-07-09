Chris Sale Rehab Assignment Looming? Alex Cora Provides Latest Update

NESN Logo Sign In

Chris Sale is one step closer to beginning a rehab assignment.

The Boston Red Sox pitcher has been making steady progress in his recovery from Tommy John surgery and is at the tail end of his live BPs before getting into game action.

Sale has been in Fort Myers and will throw two innings Saturday.

“Sale is pitching (Saturday). Tomorrow is the up and down,” manager Alex Cora told reporters prior to Boston’s series opener against the Philadelphia Phillies. “Two innings, and we’ll wait until Sunday and hopefully we get good news that he feels great. Then we’ll make decisions about what he’s gonna do next week.”

The plan all along has been for Sale to return at some point this summer. The Red Sox never have put a hard date on just when that will be but have been cautious throughout the rehab process.

It’s possible Sale begins a rehab assignment next week. Pitching coach Dave Bush said the southpaw will need to last between five and six innings before he’s activated from the injured list.