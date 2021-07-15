Chris Sale Rehab: How Left-Hander Fared In Start With FCL Red Sox

Sale's fastball reportedly topped out at 94 mph

by

At long last, Chris Sale has faced hitters not a part of the Red Sox organization.

The ace left-hander made a rehab start for the FCL (Florida Complex League) Red Sox on Thursday, his first outing since undergoing Tommy John Surgery over a year ago. And, by all accounts, Sale fared well in his three innings of worked.

He gave up four hits and zero runs while striking out five and walking none. His fastball reportedly touched 94 mph.

Here’s some insight from SoxProspects.com director of scouting Ian Cundall:

The Red Sox likely will reveal the next steps for Sale sometime before Thursday’s game against the New York Yankees.

As for when the 32-year-old could return to the big leagues, the Red Sox might not have to wait long. Sale himself recently indicated his rehab stint shouldn’t be a particularly long one.

More Baseball:

Aaron Judge Reveals Two Red Sox Players He Loves To Compete Against
Toronto Blue Jays designated hitter Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
Previous Article

J.D. Martinez Gave Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Nickname At MLB All-Star Game
Boston Red Sox pitcher Chris Sale
Next Article

Five Questions Red Sox Face To Begin Second Half Of 2021 MLB Season

Picked For You

Related