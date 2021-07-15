Chris Sale Rehab: How Left-Hander Fared In Start With FCL Red Sox

At long last, Chris Sale has faced hitters not a part of the Red Sox organization.
The ace left-hander made a rehab start for the FCL (Florida Complex League) Red Sox on Thursday, his first outing since undergoing Tommy John Surgery over a year ago. And, by all accounts, Sale fared well in his three innings of worked.
He gave up four hits and zero runs while striking out five and walking none. His fastball reportedly touched 94 mph.
Here’s some insight from SoxProspects.com director of scouting Ian Cundall:
The Red Sox likely will reveal the next steps for Sale sometime before Thursday’s game against the New York Yankees.
As for when the 32-year-old could return to the big leagues, the Red Sox might not have to wait long. Sale himself recently indicated his rehab stint shouldn’t be a particularly long one.