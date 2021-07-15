Chris Sale Rehab: How Left-Hander Fared In Start With FCL Red Sox

NESN Logo Sign In

At long last, Chris Sale has faced hitters not a part of the Red Sox organization.

The ace left-hander made a rehab start for the FCL (Florida Complex League) Red Sox on Thursday, his first outing since undergoing Tommy John Surgery over a year ago. And, by all accounts, Sale fared well in his three innings of worked.

He gave up four hits and zero runs while striking out five and walking none. His fastball reportedly touched 94 mph.

Here’s some insight from SoxProspects.com director of scouting Ian Cundall:

Red Sox LHP Chris Sale allowed a leadoff single then retired the next three hitters in his first rehab start for the FCL. Per a source, fastball sat 93 mph, mixed in his changeup at 85-87. Clean inning, all weak contact. He is coming out for the second inning now. — Ian Cundall (@IanCundall) July 15, 2021

Chris Sale struck out three in his second inning of work. Allowed two more singles, one of which was a bunt. Didn't throw his slider in the 1st inning, but mixed it in in the 2nd. Took him a few pitches to get feel for it, but settled in at 78-79 mph. Got one swinging K on a SL. — Ian Cundall (@IanCundall) July 15, 2021

Chris Sale struck out two more and allowed a double in his third and final inning. Final line: 3 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 5 K. Fastball topped out at 94 and mixed in both his slider and changeup. Feel for secondaries improved as he threw them more. Mostly weak contact against. — Ian Cundall (@IanCundall) July 15, 2021

The Red Sox likely will reveal the next steps for Sale sometime before Thursday’s game against the New York Yankees.