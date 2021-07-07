Chris Sale Must Do One Thing Before Rejoining Red Sox, Dave Bush Says

NESN Logo Sign In

Chris Sale has seemingly been making progress on the comeback trail. But the latest update from Boston Red Sox pitching coach Dave Bush indicates that the team is trending toward a slower road back for the ace, who underwent Tommy John surgery in March 2020.

Sale tossed a simulated game in Fort Myers on Monday, and he’ll get the ball for another two-inning stint on Saturday, manager Alex Cora told reporters. If all goes well, he’ll be assigned to the minors for rehab.

But once he’s there, he’ll have a ways to go. Bush told reporters Wednesday that Sale will need to last five to six innings in a rehab start before he’s activated to the majors.

There’s really no need to rush Sale back. Without one of the best hurlers in MLB, the Red Sox made it through the first half of the season on pace for 100 wins. The pitching staff was a major part of it, with a rotation headed by Eduardo Rodriguez and Nathan Eovaldi. And when the starters faltered, the bullpen was there to back them up.

In the interim, Bush also teased the return of Tanner Houck to the big leagues in order to prevent the rotation from burning out heading into the second half of the year. Houck has made four starts with Triple-A Worcester since returning in June from a flexor tendon strain that kept him out a month.

At the rate the Red Sox are going, it seems like a better idea to not force a return and preserve a recovered Sale for a postseason run.