Of Course Christian Arroyo Blasted Solo Home Run In First Game Back

Welcome back, Christian Arroyo.

The Boston Red Sox second baseman sent a solo home run 424 feet to left field in the second inning of Monday’s game against the Los Angeles Angels. It was his first at-bat in his first game back after serving time on the injured list.

Arroyo, as you may recall, suffered a bone bruise on June 20 after after colliding with Kiké Hernández. He now has five home runs on the campaign.

Arroyo returned to the Boston lineup Monday which meant the Red Sox optioned Michael Chavis to Triple-A Pawtucket.

